Player prop bet odds for Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 lower than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -115)

The 8.3 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 5.2 less than his over/under on Sunday (13.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 11.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.