Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 12?
Should you wager on Tyler Myers to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Myers has zero points on the power play.
- Myers averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.