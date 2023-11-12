Should you wager on Tyler Myers to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Myers has zero points on the power play.

Myers averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

The Canadiens have given up 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:22 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:23 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:09 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Away W 5-3

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

