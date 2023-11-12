When Zach Charbonnet hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 10 matchup versus the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has rushed for 170 yards (24.3 per game) on 32 carries.

Charbonnet has added nine catches for 52 yards (7.4 per game).

Charbonnet has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0

