Alexander Wennberg will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche meet on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Through 15 games this year, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

In three of 15 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 15 games played.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 3 Points 5 0 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

