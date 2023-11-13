On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Brandon Tanev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights

In 15 of 82 games last season, Tanev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Tanev produced no points on the power play last season.

Tanev averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

