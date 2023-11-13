Will Justin Schultz Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 13?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Justin Schultz find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Schultz stats and insights
- Schultz has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Schultz has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Schultz's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Schultz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|16:15
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
