Kraken vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - November 13
Ahead of a Monday, November 13 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Eberle
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Andrew Cogliano
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- With 39 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Seattle's total of 51 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -12, they are 29th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 42 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the league.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+125)
|6.5
