The Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) will host the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Avalanche attempt to hold off the Kraken on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Avalanche Kraken 4-3 SEA 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.4 goals per game (51 in total), 25th in the NHL.

With 39 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 15 8 6 14 3 9 58.5% Vince Dunn 15 2 11 13 8 9 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 15 6 6 12 5 7 50% Eeli Tolvanen 15 3 6 9 3 3 41.7% Jared McCann 15 6 3 9 3 1 68.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 42 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players