Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-5), losers of three straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+125)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).
- Seattle has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
- Seattle has played six games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|42 (22nd)
|Goals
|39 (25th)
|43 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|51 (25th)
|8 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (10th)
|8 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (21st)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Seattle has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 8.4 goals, 1.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's 25th-ranked scoring offense (39 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 51 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
