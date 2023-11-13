Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche meet at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Considering a bet on Beniers? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Beniers has scored a goal in one of 15 games this season.

In five of 15 games this season, Beniers has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Beniers has had an assist in a game four times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 7 Points 3 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

