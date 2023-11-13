For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shane Wright a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Shane Wright score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Wright 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of eight games last season, Wright scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Wright produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.2 shots per game, sinking 25.0% of them.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

