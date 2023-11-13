In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Vince Dunn to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and six assists.

Dunn's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 22:05 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:20 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:45 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:28 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 25:12 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:01 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

