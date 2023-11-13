When the Seattle Kraken play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Will Borgen score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:07 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:53 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.