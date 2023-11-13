Will Yanni Gourde score a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

Gourde has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:22 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 20:29 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

