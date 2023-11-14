The Portland Trail Blazers, with Jerami Grant, face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Grant put up 23 points in a 116-110 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-169)

Over 2.5 (-169) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, conceding 118 points per contest.

The Jazz gave up 43.5 rebounds on average last year, 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25 per game.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 42 19 5 2 0 1 2 12/3/2022 37 33 0 5 2 0 0 11/19/2022 37 14 2 1 4 2 2

