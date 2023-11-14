Matisse Thybulle and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be hitting the court versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Thybulle, in his previous game (November 12 loss against the Lakers), posted 14 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Thybulle's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Thybulle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league last year, conceding 118 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, giving up 43.5 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25 per game.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 28 6 4 2 1 1 2 1/14/2023 20 2 4 1 0 0 1 11/13/2022 27 2 6 2 0 1 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.