Shaedon Sharpe and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 116-110 loss to the Lakers (his last game) Sharpe posted 19 points and four assists.

Let's look at Sharpe's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-110)

Over 21.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per contest last season, 24th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, 17th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per contest.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 40 24 9 3 4 0 4 1/25/2023 18 5 2 0 1 1 0 12/3/2022 17 6 4 0 0 0 1 11/19/2022 22 4 3 1 0 0 0

