The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -9.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in three of 10 games this season.
  • The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 230, 7.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Thunder are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
  • Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.
  • The Thunder have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played five games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 237.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.
  • The Spurs have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 3 30% 115.9 228.9 114.1 238.3 229.4
Spurs 5 50% 113 228.9 124.2 238.3 227.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-1-0) than it has in home games (4-2-0).
  • The 115.9 points per game the Thunder average are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.2).
  • Oklahoma City has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 124.2 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and on the road (2-3-0).
  • The Spurs average only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder give up (114.1).
  • San Antonio has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Thunder and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 7-3 0-0 5-5
Spurs 4-6 1-2 9-1

Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights

Thunder Spurs
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
3-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
2-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 124.2
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
4-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0
4-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0

