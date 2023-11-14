The Utah Jazz (1-3) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton posted 18 points, 1.7 assists and 10 boards last season.

Jerami Grant posted 20.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe recorded 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Walker posted 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year. He also sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson collected 20.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He sank 72% of his shots from the floor.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He made 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Trail Blazers 117.1 Points Avg. 113.4 118 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.3% Three Point % 36.5%

