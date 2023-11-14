The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) play at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW. The game has no set line. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points just twice this season.

Portland has had an average of 218.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Portland has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 7 70% 113.9 220.3 121.6 233.3 228.1 Trail Blazers 2 22.2% 106.4 220.3 111.7 233.3 219.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.4 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-4 0-0 5-4 Jazz 4-6 0-0 8-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Trail Blazers Jazz 106.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 121.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.