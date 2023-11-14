Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - November 14
Check out the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6), which currently includes five players listed (including Malcolm Brogdon), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (3-7) at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers head into this matchup on the heels of a 116-110 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Jerami Grant scored 23 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Scoot Henderson
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|7.3
|2.3
|3.0
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|7.3
|5.7
|1.3
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|18.7
|4.7
|3.7
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|18.0
|2.0
|4.0
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW
