Check out the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6), which currently includes five players listed (including Malcolm Brogdon), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (3-7) at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers head into this matchup on the heels of a 116-110 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Jerami Grant scored 23 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Ishmail Wainright SF Questionable Calf Malcolm Brogdon PG Out Hamstring 18.7 4.7 3.7 Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

