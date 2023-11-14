The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (3-7) on November 14, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Portland has put together a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.4 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Jazz allow.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Trail Blazers put up 115.6 points per game last season, 4.4 more than they averaged on the road (111.2).

The Trail Blazers allowed 119.3 points per game at home last season, and 115.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers knocked down fewer triples on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (13.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Trail Blazers Injuries