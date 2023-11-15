Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:38 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

