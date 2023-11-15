Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is +3.

Kuzmenko has a goal in three games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 13 Points 0 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

