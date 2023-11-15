When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in seven of 15 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Boeser has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:22 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

