Brock Boeser will be among those in action Wednesday when his Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Boeser in that upcoming Canucks-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 18:36 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 15 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Boeser has an assist in six of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 18 Points 5 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

