The Vancouver Canucks will host the New York Islanders on Wednesday, November 15, with the Islanders having lost five straight games.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 33 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 66 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.7 assists per contest) lead the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 15 7 18 25 7 7 45.5% J.T. Miller 15 9 14 23 10 8 55.6% Quinn Hughes 15 5 18 23 9 7 - Brock Boeser 15 12 6 18 7 3 20% Filip Hronek 15 0 16 16 15 2 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 44 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Islanders' 33 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players