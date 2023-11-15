The New York Islanders (5-6-3) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) on the road on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Canucks have recorded an 8-1-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 46 goals while allowing 20 in that time. On the power play, 41 opportunities have resulted in 12 goals (29.3% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Canucks vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Canucks 5, Islanders 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-155)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (11-3-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the four games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

Vancouver finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks are 10-1-1 in the 12 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 21 points).

In the four games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (seven points).

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 6-1-1 (13 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 5-2-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 1st 4.4 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 4th 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.14 14th 27th 29 Shots 31.2 14th 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 3rd 31.58% Power Play % 15.79% 24th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 25th

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

