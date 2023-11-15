The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the New York Islanders' Bo Horvat are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson has been vital to Vancouver this season, collecting 25 points in 15 games.

Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 23 points (1.5 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 18 assists.

J.T. Miller's 23 points this season are via nine goals and 14 assists.

In six games, Casey DeSmith's record is 4-0-1. He has conceded 14 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 153 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Noah Dobson has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and put up seven assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.6 shots per game and shooting 13.5%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 12 total points (0.9 per game).

Horvat is a top contributor for New York, with 11 total points this season. In 13 contests, he has scored four goals and provided seven assists.

This season, Mathew Barzal has three goals and seven assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .940 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 157 total saves, while giving up 10 goals (2.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-3-0 record between the posts for New York this season.

Canucks vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 1st 4.4 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 4th 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.14 15th 25th 29 Shots 31.2 14th 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 3rd 31.58% Power Play % 15.79% 24th 19th 78% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 25th

