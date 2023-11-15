Canucks vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (5-6-3) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) on the road on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-160)
|Islanders (+135)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have finished 5-1 in those games.
- Vancouver has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won each time.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- In 11 games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs. Islanders Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|66 (1st)
|Goals
|33 (30th)
|33 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (12th)
|18 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (26th)
|11 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (18th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Vancouver has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 9-1-0 record against the spread.
- Six of Vancouver's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Canucks rank first in the NHL with 66 total goals this season, averaging 4.4 per game.
- The Canucks have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 33 (only 2.2 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+33) tops the NHL this season .
