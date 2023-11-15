The New York Islanders (5-6-3) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) on the road on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-160) Islanders (+135) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have finished 5-1 in those games.

Vancouver has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

In 11 games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks vs. Islanders Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 66 (1st) Goals 33 (30th) 33 (3rd) Goals Allowed 44 (12th) 18 (2nd) Power Play Goals 6 (26th) 11 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (18th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Vancouver has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 9-1-0 record against the spread.

Six of Vancouver's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Canucks have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Canucks rank first in the NHL with 66 total goals this season, averaging 4.4 per game.

The Canucks have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 33 (only 2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+33) tops the NHL this season .

