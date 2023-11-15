Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Islanders on November 15, 2023
Noah Dobson and Elias Pettersson are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Canucks vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Pettersson has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 25 points in 15 games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Quinn Hughes has five goals and 18 assists to total 23 points (1.5 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
J.T. Miller has scored nine goals and added 14 assists through 15 games for Vancouver.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Dobson's five goals and seven assists in 14 games for New York add up to 12 total points on the season.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Bo Horvat has posted 11 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and seven assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
