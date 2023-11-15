Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
Should you bet on Conor Garland to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Garland stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Garland's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Garland recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 3-2
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
