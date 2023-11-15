Should you bet on Conor Garland to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Garland's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:31 Home L 4-3 OT
10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 5-0
10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

