The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland among them, meet the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Garland in that upcoming Canucks-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Conor Garland vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In two of 15 games this year, Garland has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Garland has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 15 games this year, Garland has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Garland has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Garland Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.