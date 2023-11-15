Conor Garland Game Preview: Canucks vs. Islanders - November 15
The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland among them, meet the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Garland in that upcoming Canucks-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Conor Garland vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Garland Season Stats Insights
- Garland has averaged 12:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).
- In two of 15 games this year, Garland has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Garland has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In three of 15 games this year, Garland has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.
- Garland has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Garland Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|15
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
