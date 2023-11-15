Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550
Joshua stats and insights
- Joshua has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 2-0
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 5-3
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
