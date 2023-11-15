Deandre Ayton and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Ayton put up 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-99 loss versus the Jazz.

In this article we will dive into Ayton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 106.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers conceded 23 per contest last year, ranking them first in the league.

The Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, second in the league in that category.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 30 14 11 6 0 1 0 1/4/2023 37 15 18 1 0 0 1

