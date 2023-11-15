Can we count on Elias Pettersson finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 18.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 14:32 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 3 3 0 18:53 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 27:03 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:30 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.