Elias Pettersson Game Preview: Canucks vs. Islanders - November 15
The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Pettersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Elias Pettersson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Pettersson Season Stats Insights
- Pettersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:30 per game on the ice, is +6.
- Pettersson has scored a goal in five of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Pettersson has a point in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Pettersson has an assist in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Pettersson Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|15
|Games
|2
|25
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|2
|18
|Assists
|1
