The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Does a wager on Pettersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:30 per game on the ice, is +6.

Pettersson has scored a goal in five of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pettersson has a point in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 25 Points 3 7 Goals 2 18 Assists 1

