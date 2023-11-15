Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
Can we expect Filip Hronek finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Hronek has picked up five assists on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Hronek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:34
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|24:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|27:33
|Away
|W 3-2
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
