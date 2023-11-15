Can we expect Filip Hronek finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Hronek has picked up five assists on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:34 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:44 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 24:49 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 27:33 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

