Can we expect Filip Hronek finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hronek stats and insights

  • Hronek is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Hronek has picked up five assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:34 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:44 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 24:49 Home L 4-3 OT
10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 5-0
10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 27:33 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.