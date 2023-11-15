Filip Hronek will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Vancouver Canucks face the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Hronek in that upcoming Canucks-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 23:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Hronek has yet to score a goal this year through 15 games played.

Hronek has a point in 12 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 12 of 15 games this season, Hronek has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 16 Points 0 0 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

