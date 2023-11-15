Should you wager on Ian Cole to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Cole has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:18 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:56 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:17 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.