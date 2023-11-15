For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Mikheyev a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

  • Mikheyev has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

