Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 15?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Mikheyev a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- Mikheyev has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
