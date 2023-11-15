Ilya Mikheyev Game Preview: Canucks vs. Islanders - November 15
Ilya Mikheyev will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Considering a bet on Mikheyev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Ilya Mikheyev vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Canucks vs Islanders Game Info
Mikheyev Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Mikheyev has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In three of 11 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Mikheyev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.
- Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mikheyev Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|11
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
