Ilya Mikheyev will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Considering a bet on Mikheyev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 11 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mikheyev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 1 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

