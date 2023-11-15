When the Vancouver Canucks play the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will J.T. Miller light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in nine of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.

Miller's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 22:56 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 15:34 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:02 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:01 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 3 1 2 17:30 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 3-2

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

