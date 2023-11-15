J.T. Miller Game Preview: Canucks vs. Islanders - November 15
The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, are in action Wednesday against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Miller against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.
J.T. Miller vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Miller Season Stats Insights
- Miller's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +12.
- Miller has a goal in nine games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Miller has a point in 11 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
- In eight of 15 games this year, Miller has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 68.9% that Miller hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Miller Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|15
|Games
|2
|23
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|2
