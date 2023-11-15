The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, are in action Wednesday against the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Miller against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

J.T. Miller vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Canucks vs Islanders Game Info

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +12.

Miller has a goal in nine games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 11 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In eight of 15 games this year, Miller has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Miller hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 23 Points 2 9 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

