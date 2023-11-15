Will Jaden Schwartz find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In seven of 16 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has five goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:14 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:22 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 17:04 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

