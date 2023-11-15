In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jared McCann to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In six of 16 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

McCann's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:48 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:06 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

