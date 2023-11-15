Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Grant, in his most recent showing, had 26 points in a 115-99 loss to the Jazz.

In this piece we'll examine Grant's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-102)

Over 23.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last year, best in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last season, allowing 41.2 per contest.

Allowing an average of 23 assists last year, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Jerami Grant vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 36 22 1 1 2 2 2 11/23/2022 36 21 3 3 5 0 3

