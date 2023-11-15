The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) will host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) on Wednesday, with the Oilers coming off a win and the Kraken off a loss.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken Oilers 4-1 EDM

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.5 goals per game (56 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 40 goals this season (2.5 per game), 26th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 16 8 6 14 3 10 60% Vince Dunn 16 2 12 14 8 9 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 16 6 6 12 7 9 44.4% Jared McCann 16 6 3 9 3 1 56.5% Eeli Tolvanen 16 3 6 9 3 4 38.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 52 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers rank 27th in the league with 39 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players