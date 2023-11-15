The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

  • Juulsen is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2
10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0
10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3
10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Canucks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

