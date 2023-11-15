Kraken vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 15
The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1), coming off a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, November 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Kraken's offense has scored 29 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 34 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (31.0%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we project to win Wednesday's game.
Kraken vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 5-8-3.
- Seattle has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Kraken have earned 11 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to register five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|24th
|2.79
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|29th
|29th
|3.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|4th
|34
|Shots
|29.2
|23rd
|8th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|21st
|7th
|26.53%
|Power Play %
|25.53%
|8th
|28th
|71.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.43%
|29th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kraken vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.